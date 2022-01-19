West Burlington Twp., Pa. -- An assault on officers at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in West Burlington Twp. resulted in three injured correctional officers, according to the State Police in Towanda.

Charges have been filed against a 23-year-old Canton man who allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old male guard of Waverly, NY, a 42-year-old female guard, and 45-year-old male guard, both of Barton, NY.

Doyle Kipp Bonnell, who was incarcerated on charges of disorderly conduct engage in fighting, allegedly slipped out of a restraint belt and struck an officer in the hand with it.

According to an affidavit, the officer received a laceration on his hand after being struck.

Bonnell continued struggle with authorities, allegedly spitting in the same correction officer's eyes. Trooper Brett Cohen described it as a "large" amount of saliva.

After the incident, Cohen spoke with correction officers, who said Bonnell hit one officer in the leg and spit on another as they attempted to take control of the situation.

The assault occurred Jan. 7, around 12:50 p.m. The news release did not indicate that Bonnell was injured in the struggle.

Court records show Bonnell was charged with multiple felonies that included three counts of second-degree aggravated assault by prisoner, three counts of third-degree aggravated harassment by a prison and first-degree aggravated assault.

Bonnell was given $75,000 monetary bail and will continue to be held at the Bradford County Prison. Bonnell will face Judge Jonathan Wilcox for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2.

Trooper Decatur of the PSP also assisted on the scene.