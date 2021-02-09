Huston Township, Pa. – Three individuals from Centre and Clearfield counties were arrested for a theft case in which more than 50 cell phones, laptops, tablets, jewelry, and other electronic devices were recovered, according to state police.

Summer D. Weitoish, 22, of Osceola Mills, Samuel J. Bonsell, 30, of Becccaria, and Shawn M. Moriarty, 40, of Clearfield, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview.

All three are currently being held in Centre County Jail on $200,000 straight bail except for Moriarty, whose bail was denied. A preliminary hearing for the three accused individuals is set for Feb. 17 at Centre County Courthouse.

According to state police, the three individuals were also responsible for the theft of a 2020 Jeep Cherokee in Altoona last month.

State police arrested the three individuals Saturday after executing a search warrant at a residence at the 4700 block of South Eagle Valley Road in Huston Township.

The stolen electronics and jewelry came from multiple counties, according to state police. Anyone who would like to claim the stolen items should contact Corporal JR Pollick at PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.

Anyone claiming the items should be prepared to give specific details such as brand, serial numbers, color, markings or any background photos on the device. Photo evidence to verify any of the suspected stolen items can be used as well.