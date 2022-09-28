Narcotics charges_generic_2022.jpg

Narcotics charges

 Canva

Scranton, Pa.  — Three people were charged in federal court for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, including a fatal dose that killed a man in Lewisburg earlier this year. 

Darryl Elliott, 36, of Sunbury; Heather Carper, 34, of Northumberland; and Steven Pierro, 34, of Plymouth Meeting, are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to deliver narcotics. 

The charges were filed after state police, the FBI, and Sunbury Police Department completed an investigation. The victim was not named in the documents provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. 

The three individuals could face life in prison for the recent charges. 

Northumberland County court records indicated Carper also was charged for possession with intent to deliver in Sunbury on April 30. Elliott's court records indicate drug charges for a March 8 incident in Sunbury. 

