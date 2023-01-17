Burglary_brokenglass_2021

Middleburg, Pa. — Three people were arrested for a burglary last month in Snyder County. 

State police at Selinsgrove say they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 14 to a property on E. Market Road in Franklin Township for a report of a burglary in progress. 

Troopers arrested Andrew Coleman, 39, and Ruth Gilmore, 28, both of Millersburg, as well as Christopher Lindner, 33, of Herndon. The three individuals were charged with felony burglary, theft of secondary metals, and criminal trespass. 

All three were arraigned by District Judge Bo Trawitz, who set bail at $50,000 for Coleman and Lindner. Gilmore's bail was $15,000, which she posted. 

