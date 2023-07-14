Sunbury, Pa. — Three people were implicated in a stabbing over a $300 debt on July 7 in Sunbury.

Ray George Swigart Jr., 32, and Kaylee Lehman, 17, both of Mount Carmel, were charged with felonies of robbery and aggravated assault for their alleged involvement in the incident that occurred at 2:30 a.m. at the 100 block of N. Fourth Street. Christopher Tucker, 49, of Mount Carmel, was named as a third suspect, according to court documents. Charges are pending against Tucker.

Lehman allegedly confronted the victim, Maurice Freeman, about $300 he reportedly owed while he was at the Sunoco gas station on N. Fourth Street. She asked Freeman for his chain necklace in exchange for the debt, according to the affidavit. Freeman refused.

A short time later, Lehman was riding as a passenger in a silver Hyundai sedan driven by Tucker when they saw Freeman walking on North Fourth Street near Arch Street. Officer Trey Kurtz of Sunbury Police Department reviewed video surveillance from the nearby store, and noted that Lehman got out and started walking toward Freeman "in an aggressive manner," he wrote in the affidavit.

Swigart, who was sitting in the rear driver's side seat in the car, got out of the sedan and ran after Lehman. Kurtz then observed in the video that Tucker got out of the driver' side of the car and then moved swiftly toward Freeman. Tucker allegedly stabbed Freeman in the right rear abdomen, causing damage to his liver, Kurtz wrote. Swigart, Lehman, and Tucker then got back into their car and fled down North Fourth Street. Freeman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for medical treatment.

Police were aided in the investigation by a confidential informant, who contacted them later in the day on July 7 to name Tucker, Swigart, and Lehman as suspects. Officer Keith Tamborelli of Mount Carmel Police Department interviewed the informant, who told him that Tucker gave them a full account of what happened in Sunbury early that morning. Tucker allegedly told the informant that he was driving a silver sedan on N. Fourth Street near Sunoco when Lehman jumped out of the car and ran after Freeman. Tucker then told them that Swigart got out of the car and ran after Lehman, yelling "Leave it alone!" Kurtz wrote. Tucker then got out of the car to make sure Swigart and Lehman were OK. Tucker reportedly heard yelling, as several of Freeman's friends also arrived at the scene. Tucker told the informant he feared for his friends so he ran up to Freeman and stabbed him, the informant told Kurtz.

That same day, Tucker was taken to Northumberland County Prison on charges stemming from a vehicle theft on July 6. Mount Carmel Borough Police Officer Justin Stelma, who arrested Tucker for the theft, said he had a knife on him at the time he was taken into custody. Stelma also observed a larger knife in a sheath sitting the back seat of the silver Hyundai Tucker had been driving, Kurtz wrote.

Police attempted to catch Swigart and Lehman that evening during a traffic stop. Police stopped Lehman and took her into custody, but Swigart fled on foot. A K-9 unit assisted police in catching and arresting Swigart a short time later.

District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton arraigned Swigart and set bail at $150,000. He now remains in Northumberland County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing on July 25 at the office of District Judge Michael Toomey.

Lehman was arraigned by District Judge John Gembic in Shamokin, who set bail at $75,000. Lehman was released Wednesday from Northumberland County Prison, when her bail was changed to unsecured. Her preliminary hearing is July 18 at Gembic's office.

