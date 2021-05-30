CriminalMischief_2020.jpg

Union Township, Pa. – State police at Milton are looking for information regarding a criminal mischief incident in which a suspect damaged almost $4,000 of property in a victim’s garage.

The victim contacted state police on April 4 after he discovered the items were damaged at his garage on George Lane in Union Township, Union County.

Numerous items were found to be intentionally broken or damaged, including a 2004 Ford vehicle, tools, vehicle detailing supplies, a propane heater, stereo equipment, weightlifting equipment, a large mirror, a marble table top, motorcycle racing helmet, pictures and a trophy. Total value of damaged amounts to $3,995, according to state police. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.