Montoursville--A third person has been charged in a plotted murder-for-hire scheme that two Lycoming County teenagers began planning on April 23.

Annette Marie Kriner, 22, of Williamsport, was charged Thursday with attempted criminal solicitation of first-degree murder charges and criminal use of a communication facility through the office of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman. Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said Kriner acted as a go-between in the plot hatched by Dillian Mikel Weaver, 19, of Williamsport, and his girlfriend Angelina Grace Peluso, 16, of Trout Run, to hire someone to murder Peluso’s stepfather.

Weaver reached out his friend Kriner on April 23 to see if she knew anyone who they could recruit to murder 44-year-old Howard Blackburn at his Cascade Township home. Kriner, in turn, reached out to another friend to ask him if he would be willing to execute the crime. That friend initially was on board with the plan but then backed out and contacted police, according to the affidavit. He has not been charged.

Both Weaver and Peluso later confessed to the murder plot and were arraigned on April 24. They remain in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Kriner was interviewed by police this week. She was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing on May 4 at Whiteman’s office.

The plot began after Weaver and Peluso became angry after Blackburn caught them in bed together the morning of April 23, according to the affidavit. Peluso later told Weaver that Blackburn had punched and slapped her after the incident.

Later that day, Peluso told Weaver via Snapchat that Blackburn had also sexually assaulted her, later admitting to police that was not true, according to the affidavit.

Weaver reportedly used Snapchat to attempt to recruit people he knew to kill Blackburn.

Weaver contacted Kriner via Snapchat to vent about his anger over Blackburn’s alleged abuse of Peluso. He told Kriner that he wanted Blackburn dead and needed someone else to kill him, according to the affidavit. Kriner allegedly told Weaver she knew someone who could kill Blackburn and provided that individual’s contact information.

Weaver then contacted the male individual and began outlining his plan to kill Blackburn when he arrived home from work. The informant provided police screenshots of the conversation:

“He gets off work at 5:30 so we’d have to be there before him and get him as soon as he gets out of his truck before he goes inside. We need to cover our faces and (expletive) like that bc they have cameras there. Ik how to avoid the cameras bc I snuck in before. But there’s no way of avoiding them out front. Unless we’d go inside and take the box that all the cameras lead to. We wouldn’t need much because our faces are covered.” Weaver went on to advise the informant not to park near the house due to the surveillance cameras.

“Just gotta take his body and dispose of him somewhere. So he’s never heard from or found. And it would all stay between us,” Weaver allegedly wrote via Snapchat.

The informant allegedly told Weaver that he had a buddy who had access to a firearm. “He has access to a gun we can use, can be tossed. I’ll hit you up when I get the details,” the informant wrote Weaver via Snapchat.

The informant also gave police screenshots of a Snapchat conversation between Weaver and Peluso, which was outlined in the affidavit:

Weaver: “Baby I need you to tell me that it’s ok if this happens to him. Like you’re ok with him dying. I need confirmation. Msg me as soon as you can about this.”

Peluso’s reply: “Yes baby. I have zero affection for him. We’ve talked about it. I just don’t want to lose you is my concern that’s all.”

On April 24, Weaver talked on Snapchat again with the informant and told him that Peluso had mentioned that Blackburn may have a gun out if he feels something suspicious is going on at the home.

As Weaver went to outline plans, he told the informant, “I just need him gone and no questions asked yk? He’s been abusing my girl for 10+ years and her family. And I can’t do (expletive) alone because she doesn’t want to lose me yk. And I feel like you’d be able to help,” according to the affidavit.

The morning of April 24, the informant went with an undercover officer to Weaver’s home on High Street to pick him up. The undercover officer, who was wearing a recording device, posed as someone who would be willing to execute the murder. While riding in the vehicle of the undercover officer, Weaver said “he wanted ‘Howie’ shot and ‘out of the picture,’” according to the affidavit. He also said that Peluso wanted her stepfather dead and knew about the plan. Weaver instructed the undercover officer to get rid of the body and that he would contact him after he “took care of the body.” Weaver was then taken into custody.

When Peluso was interviewed later, she told police she was on board with the plan and admitted she said she wanted Blackburn dead, “but that ultimately she didn’t mean it,” according to the affidavit. She told police that “she just wanted Blackburn hurt.”

Weaver and Peluso also will have a preliminary hearing in front of Whiteman on May 4. Peluso is being tried as an adult in this case.

Docket Sheet Kriner: https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/DocketSheets/MDJReport.ashx?docketNumber=MJ-29302-CR-0000106-2020&dnh=sT81WceKcqDelxJOEsJSRw%3d%3d

