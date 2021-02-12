Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman was charged with a third-degree felony for retail theft after allegedly taking several items from the Weis Market in Lock Haven.

Lock Haven City Police allege Lilly Ann Dugan, 23, of Lock Haven took five cans and/or bottles of alcohol from the store on Jan. 20 at 3:15 p.m. Officers said employees observed Dugan allegedly stealing the merchandise.

Officers said they responded to a call from the Fairfield Inn about a person who matched Dugan’s description. According to the report, as officers arrived, they spotted Dugan as she left a room in the building.

Officer Bryan James Greene said as they stopped Dugan, she allegedly told him she would return the items. According to the report, officers did not ask Dugan about the items as they approached her.

Greene said an employee from Fairfield retrieved the items from Dugan’s room. Officers identified them as a Watermelon Four Loko, a Fruit Punch Steel Reserve, a Smirnoff Ice, a Mike’s Hard Strawberry Lemonade, and a Seagram’s. According to the report, the items were valued at $12.65.

Greene said he watched surveillance video footage from Weis that allegedly showed Dugan take the items and place them into a backpack. According to Greene, employees said they were not able to stop Dugan before she left the store.

While being interviewed, Dugan allegedly admitted to taking the items, according to Greene. Dugan also allegedly offered to pay for the items.

A search of the backpack seen on video allegedly turned up a small amount of marijuana.

Along with the felony charge, court records show Dugan was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.

According to court records, Dugan, who was released on $1,500 unsecured bail on Jan. 27, has three prior retail theft charges dating back to 2018.

Dugan is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.