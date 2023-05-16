Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say unknown suspects stole items from unlocked vehicles in Penn Township, Snyder County, during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

The affected vehicles were in the area of Meadowview Drive and Quarry Road. Police are asking residents in the surrounding areas to check if they are missing items from their vehicles if they had been parked outside.

Police are encouraging the public to lock their vehicle doors and not store valuable items inside. Anyone with information on the thefts may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.