Elkland, Pa. — Thieves got away with more than $1,000 of copper wire after breaking into a tractor-trailer in Tioga County.

State police at Mansfield say the theft was reported on May 19 after Tri-County Electric staff discovered their tractor trailer parked on a lot on Route 49 in Nelson Township had been broken into.

The unknown suspect(s) cut the lock that secured the double doors on the tractor-trailer and removed six 25-pound rolls of copper wire. They also took 150 pounds of blended wire.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

