Selinsgrove, Pa. — An Ohio woman and an unidentified accomplice stole $1,792 of women's perfumes from Ulta Beauty in Selinsgrove, state police at Selinsgrove say. 

The women were at the store at 2:15 p.m. July 3 when they concealed the perfumes in their purses and walked out of the store without paying. Police were able to identify Tynesha Ramsey, 31, of Trotwood, Ohio, as one of the suspects. The other woman has not yet been identified. Trooper Kozma says both women are wanted in connection with other thefts of perfumes from Ulta Beauty and similar stores. 

Police are filing retail theft charges against Ramsey. 

