Watsontown, Pa. — Someone broke into a storage unit in Northumberland County and stole $1,874 of hunting equipment, according to state police at Milton.
The thefts occurred between Dec. 15 and Feb. 2. The victim discovered several bows, arrows, a paint sprayer, and an $800 hand truck were missing from their unit at "U" Stor-it located on Route 405 in Delaware Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
