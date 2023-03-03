Theft generic pd lights
Watsontown, Pa. — Someone broke into a storage unit in Northumberland County and stole $1,874 of hunting equipment, according to state police at Milton. 

The thefts occurred between Dec. 15 and Feb. 2. The victim discovered several bows, arrows, a paint sprayer, and an $800 hand truck were missing from their unit at "U" Stor-it located on Route 405 in Delaware Township. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662. 

