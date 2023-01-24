Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police are looking for two men who broke into several cars Sunday night at a Snyder County restaurant.

Witnesses told police that around 8 p.m., a Black male and White male broke the passenger side windows of several cars parked at Dairy Queen on North Susquehanna Trail. The suspects then reached into the cars and took items before fleeing in a 2020-2022 dark blue Toyota Highlander.

State police at Selinsgrove say the suspects headed north on North Susquehanna Trail. The men threw several items on the roadway on Route 11, which police recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.