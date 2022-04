Millmont, Pa. – An unknown suspect used a doggy door at a residence in Union County to break into the house and steal several thousand dollars of valuables.

The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of March 27 on a residence on Creek Road in Hartley Township, according to a report from PSP Milton.

The suspect stole more than $3,700 of fine jewelry and coats. The doggy door, which was unsecured at the time, was damaged.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.