Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Knoxville, Pa.  — State police at Mansfield say someone took $285 cash from a victim's car that was parked in their driveway in Knoxville. 

The theft occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 14 to 15, as the suspect removed the cash from the car's center console at their home on W. Main Street. The car reportedly was unlocked. 

Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles to prevent theft. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!