Knoxville, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone took $285 cash from a victim's car that was parked in their driveway in Knoxville.

The theft occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 14 to 15, as the suspect removed the cash from the car's center console at their home on W. Main Street. The car reportedly was unlocked.

Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles to prevent theft. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.

