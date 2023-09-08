Danville, Pa. — A man is missing his diabetic supplies after an alleged thief swiped them while they were at a fast-food restaurant in Valley Township, according to state police at Milton.
Trooper Colton Killion says the unknown suspect took $550 worth of diabetic supplies from the 38-year-old victim at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 26. The victim was at McDonald's at 132 Old Valley School Road at the time. The suspect was driving a silver sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.
