Lawrenceville, Pa. — An unknown suspect cut the locks off a shed in Tioga County and stole more than $4,000 of tools and lawn care items, state police at Mansfield say. 

Sometime between July 31 and Aug. 4, the suspect cut the locks off the shed at River and Carey roads in Ward Township. The suspect also cut and grinded the locks off a cargo trailer used for storage. They stole a lawn tractor valued at $3,500, as well as a chainsaw, saw, weed whacker, shooting table, and gas can with gasoline in it. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151. 

