Wellsboro, Pa. — A thief in Tioga County got into a victim's mailbox and stole money out of a card and the contents of a package, state police at Mansfield say.
The victim told police the theft occurred sometime on June 15 at their home on Catlin Hollow Road in Charleston Township. The suspect took a $50 bill out of a card that was in the mailbox. The suspect also opened a package and stole a black necktie, police say.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.
