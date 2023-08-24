New Columbia, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for information regarding theft of items from several vehicles parked at the 100 block of Woodland Road in White Deer Township.

Troopers say the thefts occurred early the morning of Aug. 10. The unknown suspect entered several vehicles that were not locked and took items, including change. At least three victims were missing items from their vehicles.

Troopers remind the public to lock their vehicles and not keep valuable items inside.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

