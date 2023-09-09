Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are investigating a burglary that occurred around Aug. 23 at a Shippen Township church.
Trooper Wilson says someone broke into Ekklesia House Church on Route 6 and took two 8-foot tables. There were no signs of forced entry, Wilson added. The tables are worth $180.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570 262-2151.
