Middlebury Center, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a thief got away with several items, including a $200 battery charger, when they broke into a barn in Farmington Township.
The theft occurred during the overnight hours between May 28 and 29 at a barn on State Road. The suspect took the battery charger off a tractor that was stored in the barn. The suspect also stole a 5-gallon gas tank which contained $35 of gas, according to Trooper Kerrick.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.
