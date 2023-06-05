Theft_generic_2023
Middlebury Center, Pa.  — State police at Mansfield say a thief got away with several items, including a $200 battery charger, when they broke into a barn in Farmington Township. 

The theft occurred during the overnight hours between May 28 and 29 at a barn on State Road. The suspect took the battery charger off a tractor that was stored in the barn. The suspect also stole a 5-gallon gas tank which contained $35 of gas, according to Trooper Kerrick. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.