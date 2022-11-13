Nisbet, Pa. — Someone broke into a victim's home in Susquehanna Township and stole $200 of medical marijuana as well as firearms.

State police at Montoursville say on Oct. 30, the suspect got into the home at the 400 block of W. Village Drive through an unsecured window.

The suspect also took a .380 Ruger, a RF-15 gun, and a safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

