Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole items, including two gas generators and a Trek bicycle, from a home in Kelly Township. 

The theft of items from 141 Dancing Bear Lane occurred between April 15 and May 6. 

The suspect also took a five gallon gas can and Farmall cub cultivator, according to Trooper Horan. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524 2662 and reference incident number PA2023-588105. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.