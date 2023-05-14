Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole items, including two gas generators and a Trek bicycle, from a home in Kelly Township.

The theft of items from 141 Dancing Bear Lane occurred between April 15 and May 6.

The suspect also took a five gallon gas can and Farmall cub cultivator, according to Trooper Horan.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524 2662 and reference incident number PA2023-588105.

