Theft_generic_handcuffs_2023

Theft charges

 Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say someone broke into a safe at a location on Peachwood Drive in Penn Township and took $6,000.

The theft was reported to police on April 2. Trooper Rupert says the safe contained $100 dollar and $50 dollar bills. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.