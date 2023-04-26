Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say someone broke into a safe at a location on Peachwood Drive in Penn Township and took $6,000.

The theft was reported to police on April 2. Trooper Rupert says the safe contained $100 dollar and $50 dollar bills.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

