New Columbia, Pa. — State police at Milton say an unknown suspect broke into two parked vehicles in Union County and stole cash.

The theft occurred sometime during the overnight hours on May 20 at a home at the 100 block of Woodland Road in White Deer Township. Trooper Joseph Yedlosky says the suspect got into a Ford Focus and removed $430 from a wallet. They also took $10 in loose change from a Chevrolet Tahoe. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.