Danville, Pa. – After stealing items from a victim’s property in Valley Township, Montour County, a thief decided to defecate in the garage and then flee.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said the theft occurred at 2:30 p.m. June 9 at a home on Old Valley Road. The suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and stole a navy blue Niagara Falls shirt and a white Saint Thomas Virgin Islands hat.

The suspect then stole a white Mongoose mountain bike from the property. Before leaving, the suspect defecated in the garage, police said.

Police are looking for the suspect.