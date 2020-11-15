Muncy Township, Pa. – Over $90 in items were stolen from Books-A-Million, 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy Township, according to state police.

Bryan K. Lapinski, 56, of Kulpmont, is charged with one misdemeanor count of retail theft for allegedly stealing three books and a deck of cards totaling $95.36, state police said.

PSP Montoursville Trooper Kevin Bencsics responded to the report of an active retail theft at the book store around 6:22 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Lapinski was identified by employees and surveillance footage as concealing items in a Books-A-Million bag, Bencsics said.

After arrest, Lapinski allegedly pleaded with the store manager, Nick Mathias, "to forget about this and not to press charges," according to the complaint.

"Lapinski further pleaded with Mathias informing him he would never return to the store," Bencsics wrote.

Lapinski allegedly told police that he placed the items on the front passenger seat of his vehicle and gave police his key to go retrieve them.

"...Said items were then discovered on the front passenger seat of his vehicle," Bencsics said.

Lapinski has a past conviction of retail theft, according to the complaint.