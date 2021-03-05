Berwick, Pa. — An investigation into bankroll discrepancies has resulted in a felony charge for a Muncy man, according to the Berwick Police Department.

Auto Zone stores in Williamsport and Muncy noticed the discrepancies, which sparked in internal investigation by the company.

An investigation allegedly showed that $2,330 was stolen from the Berwick Auto Zone Store. There is no mention of how much money was missing at the Williamsport store in the complaint.

According to a report, members of the Auto Zone Loss Prevention group and a District manager informed officers on Nov. 12 of 2020 about the inconsistencies.

Officer Brandon Shultz of the Berwick Police Department said an employee, identified as Christopher A. Ross, 40, of Muncy was identified as the suspect by the prevention group.

According to the report, the investigators told officers, Ross would allegedly remove money from the register or safe during customer high dollar returns and not replace the money after the transaction was completed.

The investigators told officers there were allegedly 17 different transactions by Ross that resulted in lost money.

According to the report, the investigators said they spoke with Ross about the incidents. Ross allegedly resigned the next day, according to the complaint.

Officers said on Nov. 19 they spoke with Ross, who told them he took the money out to pay for gas, hotel rooms during work trainings, and to purchase food for himself and other co-workers.

No bail was listed for Ross. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 3, but an update has not been posted, according to court documents.