Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Someone took two firearms and four boxes of ammunition from a home in Loyalsock Township. 

State police at Montoursville say the suspect entered a home on Alta Vista Drive between 2 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and took a silver Smith & Wesson .357 magnum and a black Taurus 1911 .45 ACP. The suspect also took ammunition for the firearms. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.