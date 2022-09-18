Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Someone took two firearms and four boxes of ammunition from a home in Loyalsock Township.

State police at Montoursville say the suspect entered a home on Alta Vista Drive between 2 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and took a silver Smith & Wesson .357 magnum and a black Taurus 1911 .45 ACP. The suspect also took ammunition for the firearms.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.