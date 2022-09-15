theft 2020
NCPA Staff

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. 

The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.