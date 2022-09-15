Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash.

The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

