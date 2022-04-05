Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man is accused of stealing more than $13,000 from his roommate.

Ariel A. Rodriquez, 59, now faces felony theft charges for the alleged incident that occurred last month when the accuser was away. The accuser called 9-1-1 on March 21 after she discovered that her bedroom had been ransacked and $13,000 that she had hidden was gone, according to the arrest affidavit.

When police arrived at the apartment on Eighth Street, they discovered Rodriquez had $4,500 cash in his pants pockets. The denominations were $100 and $50 bills which were folded and held with the victim’s hair tie, according to the affidavit written by Officer Monty Anders of Selinsgrove Borough Police.

The accuser, who did not share a bedroom with Rodriquez, left town on Friday, March 18 and when she returned on Monday, March 21 she found that her dresser drawers were open and all the contents were on the floor. The accuser told Anders that Rodriquez had been acting odd during phone calls to him over the weekend.

Police served a search warrant for Rodriquez’s banking records at First National Bank and found he made a $3,000 deposit the morning of March 21 in denominations of $100 and $50 bills, Anders wrote.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed, who set bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25 at Reed's office.

