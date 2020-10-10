Wellsboro, Pa. – Three men were hanged for murder in the history of Tioga County. Who were they? What were their crimes? Wellsboro Agitator archives and Tioga County Historical Society Director Scott Gitchell satisfy our morbid curiosity.

1. George Traviss (Traverse/Travis), executed Jan. 15, 1885

George Traviss was the first person to be executed in Tioga County.

He was convicted for the murder of Martha Sylvia in 1883, according to Wellsboro Agitator articles accessed through the Digital Archives of Green Free Library.

Sylvia was described by the paper as "a simple minded, honest hearted woman of middle age living in a little hut" in Charleston Township.

Human remains were pulled from a burning frame barn on a road leading from Sylvia's house to Wellsboro Borough on April 3, 1883.

"The remains of the body were so much consumed that it was impossible to tell whether the body had been subjected to any violence before it was burned," the Agitator reported April 10, 1883.

A set of keys found in the barn where the body lay unlocked Sylvia's front door, trunk, wardrobe, and satchel, according to testimony printed in the Agitator.

According to testimony by George F. Butler, Traviss said he bought cattle from Sylvia for $53.

Several witnesses testified that they saw Sylvia and a man who looked like Traviss walking and talking together at various locations around the borough near the time of Sylvia's death.

On her last day alive, Sylvia told Alice Swope that she and Traviss planned to go away to Michigan together and be married, according to a Jan. 20, 1885 Wellsboro Agitator article.

Chauncey Howard testified that Traviss knocked on his door and asked for matches on the night of the fire, according to the Agitator's April 10, 1883 report:

"I gave him some matches, and he turned and went to the road toward the barn that was burned that night," Howard testified.

Other testimony suggested stains on Traviss' coat were human blood.

A jury found Traviss guilty of first degree murder and Traviss was sentenced him to be hanged by the neck until dead on Aug. 6, 1883.

"During his last night on earth, Traviss slept more than he did the night before but he was still quite uneasy," the Agitator reported. "At his request the operation of gallows was minutely described to him."

More than 150 people applied to watch Traviss hang but the jail's corridor could only accommodate a limited number, the Agitator reported on Jan. 6, 1885.

"Traviss showed no weakness or especial emotion in walking to his death," the paper said.

On the day of Traviss' execution, "the black cap was drawn over his face, the noose adjusted around his neck and at a silent signal from one of the deputies, the Sheriff cut the rope at 12:25 p.m," the Agitator reported Jan. 20, 1885.

Traviss was declared dead by a physician who noted that his neck did not break. This fueled rumors that Traviss' friends had revived him upon receiving his body, and that Traviss was now at work on the Pine Creek railway as brakeman, the Agitator reported.

"It is true that Traviss’ neck was not broken, but he was dead beyond a doubt...the man paid the penalty of his crime by his death, and his body was promptly buried. Now let him rest in peace," the paper wrote.

2. Walter Goodwin, 22, executed June 9, 1898

Walter Goodwin was the second person to be hanged in Tioga County, Gitchell said.

Goodwin shot his estranged wife Effie four times in the head with a revolver in Mansfield Borough on Sept. 4, 1897, according to the Wellsboro Agitator. Effie had Goodwin arrested for desertion that spring.

"It is said the young Goodwin was very anxious that his wife should withdraw her suit," the Agitator reported on Sept. 8, 1897. "It is understood that she stoutly refused to abandon the suit, because she had knowledge that he was running with a number of other girls and he was doing absolutely nothing towards her support."

A driver discovered a bloody Effie Goodwin, still alive, laying on the bank about 100 feet from the road on Sullivan Street on Sept. 4, 1897.

Goodwin was arrested for her murder that evening, according to the report.

Effie was sent to the Cottage State Hopsital in Blossburg, where she died the next morning, according to the Agitator.

Goodwin's mistress Gertrude Taylor, the prosecution's star witness, told the court that Goodwin showed her the bloody revolver used to kill Effie.

"He took a revolver out of his hip pocket, the end of which was covered with blood, and said, 'You see that little dog, that killed my wife last night.' Witness stated she was horrified at the sight of the blood on the barrel of the pistol, and said to him, 'You must have got very close to her when you fired,'" the Agitator reported Oct. 6, 1897.

Goodwin steadfastly maintained his innocence up to the moment of his execution, the Agitator reported.

The scaffold was made of 6 by 6 bolted posts, with a 10 by 10 platform that stood 9 feet off the ground, according to the paper. A 16-foot fence was erected behind the jail to shield the hanging from public view.

Although there was nothing to see, a crowd of men, women and children "hugged the fence with morbid desire to hear the sickening thud of the drop from the scaffold," the Agitator reported.

While standing on the gallows scaffolding, Goodwin addressed the crowd: "The awful crime charged against me I am not actually guilty of. The very act or deed, the firing of the shots which killed my poor wife were fired by Gertrude Taylor. This is no lie. I could not face death and tell a lie at this time."

"Goodwin's neck was broken by the fall, and there were very slight signs of life after the drop," the Agitator reported.

3. Isaac Birriolo, 55, executed Nov. 15, 1900

Isaac Birriolo was the third and final person to be executed in Tioga County, Gitchell said.

"He was an Italian barber from Blossburg. He basically set his wife's dress on fire and held her arms out straight so she couldn't get the fire out. The poor lady was horribly burned and died as a result," Gitchell said.

Birriolo's hanging drew less of a crowd than Goodwin's. Most of the 175 people in the crowd consisted of jurors, deputies, county officials and newspaper reporters from Williamsport and Elmira, the Wellsboro Gazette reported Nov. 21, 1900.

The gallows stood in the same spot as Goodwin's hanging, but were covered with a tent-cloth to protect it from snow, according to the Gazette.

"[Birriolo] walked firmly and calmly approached the steps and coolly mounted to the platform and without any apparent emotion took his place on the fatal trap through which he was to plunge into eternity," the Gazette reported. "Never once did he wince or appear to be conscious of the crowd below."

Just as the sheriff was about to place the black cap over Birriolo's head, he turned and pleasantly requested the sheriff remove his glasses, the Gazette said.

"This was done, and Birriolo said, 'Be quick!'" the paper reported.

One sheriff drew the knot under Birriolo's ear while another pulled the lever releasing the trap, according to the report.

"The body was dropped and it was all over within five minutes after the prisoner had left his cell," the Gazette said.

All three men executed in Tioga County were hung by gallows in the central avenue part of the jail, Gitchell said.

Gitchell said that some people have the mistaken impression that the old American Elm in front of the jail was used for hangings.

"No one was ever hanged from that tree, they were all hanged by gallows," Gitchell said.