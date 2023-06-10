Lewisburg, Pa. — Eighteen years after the disappearance of Centre County District Attorney Ray Gricar, the case is still open, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.

Pennsylvania Crimestoppers recently posted a release about the cold case offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to Gricar's whereabouts.

The announcement comes almost two years after the death of Bob Buehner, one of the most vocal advocates for keeping the investigation active. Buehner, who was a former Montour County District Attorney, was friends with Gricar and spoke to him shortly before his disappearance. Buehner gave interviews to the media to bring awareness to the case up until the time of his death at the age of 69 on Sept. 4, 2021.

Gricar was last seen the morning of April 15, 2005, in Bellefonte. On that warm spring day, Gricar called Patty Fornicola, his longtime girlfriend, around 11:30 a.m. to tell her he had taken off work and was heading east on Route 192 toward Lewisburg in Union County. He was driving a 2004 red Mini Cooper with a white top and vanity plate, police say.

By 11:30 p.m. that night, Fornicola reported Gricar missing. He never came home, and she had not heard from him. The next day, the Mini Cooper was found in the parking lot of the Street of Shops antiques mall in Lewisburg. The car was locked, with no keys inside. The keys were never found, according to police.

There were cigarette ashes in the car. According to reports, Gricar disliked cigarettes and would not have allowed someone to smoke in the car. Gricar's cell phone, which was turned off, also was found in the Mini Cooper along with a bottled water. Gricar's DNA was found on the bottled water, indicating he drank from it.

Though there have been reports of possible sightings of Gricar that day in Lewisburg, no one knows exactly what happened to the 59-year-old district attorney, who was getting ready to retire just eight months from the time of his disappearance.

For the next few years after Gricar's disappearance, investigators followed leads that led to dead ends, and formed plenty of theories on what happened to Gricar. Some think Gricar was a victim of foul play. Others believe he committed suicide. And some think he disappeared and started a new life elsewhere.

Buehner strongly believed Gricar was a victim of foul play. Buehner told NorthcentralPa.com in a 2021 interview that a state prison inmate had written him with information about his cellmate in Centre County, who may have been involved in Gricar's disappearance. The inmate told Buehner that Gricar had "ran afoul of a person who was in the witness protection program," Buehner said. The person was someone Gricar had prosecuted in Centre County and sent to prison.

Buehner claimed he told investigators for years that he had information to share, but he was not interviewed until 2015. To his knowledge, Buehner said the investigators only did a cursory investigation of the inmate's claims.

Buehner also advocated for more manpower in the early days of the investigation. Initially, one detective from Bellefonte Police Department took on the case. The department was small and only had half a dozen officers. Buehner felt the case was better suited for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, but the attorney general at the time, Tom Corbett, did not take the case. Corbett was running for governor, and Buehner felt he didn't take on the case because an unsolved case wouldn't have looked good for his campaign.

Buehner discounted the theory that Gricar died by suicide by jumping off the bridge in Lewisburg. Gricar was excited about his impending retirement and was making travel plans. Those plans included seeing his daughter in Seattle, Washington, and visiting national parks. Buehner pointed out that Gricar had a stable relationship with Fornicola and was financially sound.

Gricar's brother, Roy J. Gricar, had actually disappeared under similar circumstances in May 1996 in Dayton, Ohio. Roy Gricar told his wife he was going to buy mulch and never returned home. Police say his body was later pulled from the Great Miami River. His death was ruled a suicide. The authorities investigated the possibility that Ray Gricar suffered from depression and took his own life, but there is no evidence to support this theory, according to Crimestoppers.

Buehner also didn't believe the theory that Gricar disappeared to start a new life somewhere else. None of Gricar's luggage, clothing, or other belongings were missing from the home he shared with Fornicola. However, Gricar's county-issued laptop and sunglasses had disappeared with him, according to Crimestoppers. The laptop case and power source were left behind.

The laptop could be a key piece to the puzzling case. Fisherman found Gricar's laptop in late July 2005 lodged against a bridge support in the Susquehanna River several hundred yards from where his car was found. Investigators determined the hard drive had been removed before the computer was thrown in the river. They also determined the laptop had been in the water for a long time, possibly since the time of Gricar's disappearance. His family told police Gricar didn't typically take the laptop on trips with him.

More than six months after Gricar's disappearance, in October 2005, his laptop's hard drive was found on the banks of the Susquehanna River. It was so badly damaged that investigators could not recover information from it. Later on, investigators found that someone had conducted searches from Gricar's home computer for "how to wreck a hard drive" and "water damage to a notebook computer," according to Crimestoppers.

The question comes up - why did Gricar take his laptop with him if he was taking a drive to Lewisburg? Was he meeting with someone? With no data recovered from the laptop, that leaves a large chunk of the puzzle missing.

There has not been any activity on Gricar's bank accounts, credit cards, email, or cellular phone since his disappearance.

Buehner told NorthcentralPa.com one of the issues with the investigation was that it had been in too many hands. It was not turned over to Pennsylvania State Police until 2014, though Buehner felt it should have been with them since day one.

Gricar was declared legally dead in July 2011. A body has never been recovered, although Buehner said the inmate he corresponded with told him Gricar's body was reportedly discarded on game land outside of Lewisburg.

Anyone with information may contact Pennsylvania Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 724-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. PSP Hollidaysburg is the lead investigating agency.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.