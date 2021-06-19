The Bloomsburg Police Department is attempting to identify the following individual in reference to a fraud investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Stiver at 570-784-4155 ext. 229.
The Bloomsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man
