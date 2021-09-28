Williamsport, Pa. — I-Keem Fogan, 23, of Williamsport left the Lycoming County Courthouse one final time as a jury found him guilty of the 2019 murder of a woman during a robbery.

Fogan was led away in hand and ankle cuffs to his destination as Assistant DA Martin Wade proved to the jury, without doubt, that Fogan’s action led to the murder. Along with proving his guilt in the crime, Wade also proved Fogan to be guilty of attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and conspiracy.

In most cases, that list would carry substantial weight, but it was the charge of criminal homicide that was the heaviest of them all as it carries a mandatory life sentence. The additional charges will run concurrent with the life sentence.

“It’s sad, because the defendant is so young,” Wade said moments after Fogan was escorted out of the courtroom. “It doesn’t feel like you think it would. It’s always a little bit sad.”

The week-long trial opened with a powerful first day as Wade showed the courtroom video of the robbery and murder. It only took seconds, but when Fogan grabbed Rhonda McPeak as she left the Uni-Mart Store in Newberry, lives changed forever.

Moments before the courtroom was shown the video, Judge Marc Lovecchio told the jury the footage would be a lot different than the kind seen on television. It was quick. Brutal. Difficult to watch.

It was a theme he would continue to express to the jury and courtroom throughout the trial.

“The reason we played it from every available angle is because different angles showed certain specific aspects of the shooters clothing or his hands or his face or the manipulation of his weapon,” Wade said.

“The views over top of the counter showed the cocking of the hammer on the weapon. It showed how dark his skin was underneath the gloves. They showed the bag he was holding," Wade continued. "Other angles showed how close he was when he shot both of them. Some of the angles showed how violent and aggressive he was with the woman.”

In addition to the surveillance video, Wade focused on several text messages exchanged between Fogan and his accomplice, Noah Stroup.

The “text messages on the phone with the defendant planning the robbery,” Wade said were strong evidence. The prosecution read the narrative of text messages throughout his closing argument, detailing exactly how the robbery was planned and executed. Wade compared the two mens' text communication to a confession.

Stroup took the stand for the prosecution and read several of the exchanges for the jury. Stroup, who inquired about a deal with authorities several times after being arrested, was able to piece together two nights of messages that showed both men put together a plan to rob the store.

Another strong piece of the case, according to Wade: “DNA linking the defendant to the shooters clothing.” The DNA discovered on multiple items of clothing worn by the shooter. Even the shoes, discovered eight months after the clothing items were abandoned, had DNA that matched Fogan’s.

“The DNA testing on the shoes, everybody told me I was crazy,” Wade said about the shoes discovered in the woods eight months into the investigation. “Even the DNA scientist that we heard testimony from said ‘you can send them in, but we’re probably not going to get anything,’ since they were out in the elements for so long. Fortunately if you dig down deep enough into the shoe there are parts protected from the elements.”

The heel of the shoe failed to show any significant DNA, which is where DNA is typically found, according to Fogan's public defender, Nicole Spring. However, Fogan’s DNA matched a piece that was taken from the inner toe area.

“It was so strong the analysis was surprised,” Wade said. “I guess Adidas are good shoes.”

Wade emphasized that two brief but chilling moments in the surveillance video were when the shooter cocked the hammer of the weapon. From the moment he entered the store, Fogan had the weapon pointed directly at the cashier or McPeack until he ran outside.

The first time Fogan pulled the hammer back on the gun was after the cashier refused to comply with his demands. She opened the cash drawer but then closed it and pushed the gun away from her. He cocked the hammer and again pointed the gun at her. The second time she pushed the gun away, he fired at her.

He also cocked the weapon before firing the fatal shot at McPeack.

“The bear minimum importance of it is it was kind of a menacing aspect of the robbery,” Wade said. “It was his way of communicating with her that he meant business. He was not just looking to scare her. He was ready to shoot.”

Gun residue was a major issue raised by the defense as they presented a gun shot residue expert on the final day of the trial.

Wade expertly cross examined the witness to show Fogan did have two-part particles on his hands and sweatshirt at the time of his arrest. The expert testitfied that there was little doubt those particles originated from a weapon.

Two-part particles are the chemicals discharged from a weapon when it has been fired.

Another pivotal moment in the trail occurred when Spring submitted closeup photos of McPeack’s phone, which had fallen to the floor. Investigators discovered a shoe tread on the phone screen.

During her examination, Spring asked a detective hold up Fogan's shoes, which were worn to the point of being smooth. Almost as quickly as doubt could be raised through the tread pattern on the phone screen, Wade cross-examined to identify exactly who stepped on the phone after the murder was committed.

Spring did not return a call to NorthcentralPa.com for comment.

“I already knew the cellphone was stepped on and I knew exactly who stepped on it,” Wade said. “When she raised it, I could tell that see did not know who stepped on it and thought it was a big piece of evidence in the case. It was just a matter of finding that video clip,” from the Uni-Mart surveillance cameras.

In a the powerful moment during the trial, Wade presented a Blu-Ray video of the crime in its entirety. It revealed that Fogan shot both women and quickly left the store without stepping on McPeak's phone.

Fogan did not come back into the store at any time during the video, but a witness at the scene, who could be identified standing near McPeack as officers attempted to help her, was shown to have stepped on the phone.

It was brief, but clearly established whose shoe print was on the phone.

“We looked at it of course early on when we were deciding what evidence to send out,” Wade said. “We weren’t going to send out a piece of evident that was immaterial or irrelevant. Since the video clearly shows a specific individual, mainly just a person off the street, that doesn’t match the shooters build, we were confident he had nothing to do with it.”

Wade deflected credit for the guilty verdict, but praised the multiple officers who participated in the investigation. He also reflected on the witnesses who came forward to speak at the trial.

“They are scared to death to even come to court and participate,” Wade said. “It’s very difficult to get people to come in. I can’t say enough for how difficult it is to come in and do that. Especially witnesses like these people who all have children living in the area. It’s a huge ask. I was impressed with their fortitude.”