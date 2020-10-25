Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A man was taken into custody after he used social media to threaten to hack a person face, state police at Montoursville said.

Adam M. Baggett, 32, of Scranton, was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, and summary counts of harassment.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Baggett used Facebook Messenger on Oct. 18 to threaten the person, who lives in Loyalsock Township.

Baggett allegedly messaged the individual and threatened to hack their face with a hammer.

In his messages, Baggett said if anyone tried to stop him, he would also hurt them, police said.

Baggett was arraigned in front of District Judge Jerry C. Lepley. Bail was set at $15,000.

