Tioga, Pa. -- A Tennessee man was arrested Thursday after he stole two beef sticks from a Tioga County convenience store and attempted to flee.

Matthew Eddington, 27, of Morristown, allegedly took the beef sticks shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday from the Pump and Pantry store in Tioga Borough, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Eddington then fled the store, but he was caught a short time later and was taken into custody. Police also discovered that Eddington possessed drug paraphernalia.

Eddington was charged with a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary retail theft through the office of District Judge James R. Edgcomb.

