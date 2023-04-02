Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 19-year-old man and two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested for spraying a sticky red substance at stores to make a Tik Tok video, state police at Selinsgrove say.

State police announced the arrests Saturday in a press release. Charges are pending against Ethan Crabb, 19, and two 16-year-old boys, all of Middleburg. Police did not release the names of the 16-year-olds due to their age.

The males damaged toilet seat covers at Selinsgrove Walmart on March 18 when they allegedly sprayed the sticky red substance and then fled in a car. They damaged $30 of merchandise, according to Trooper Shreve. The males were reportedly inspired to spray the substance after watching a video on popular social media app Tik Tok.

The same group is responsible for damaging $25 of merchandise on March 20 when they sprayed the substance at Dollar General on Route 522 in Franklin Township, Shreve said.

Police did not say what the sticky substance was.

