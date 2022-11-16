Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.

State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall.

The damage estimate is $3,696, police say.

Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.

