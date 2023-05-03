White Deer, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl from Latrobe led police in Union County on a vehicle chase Sunday before spike strips on the road stopped her.

State police at Milton say an active BOLO (Be on the Lookout) alert had been issued for the girl who ran away from her home in Westmoreland County. The girl was spotted around 4 p.m. April 30 traveling east on Interstate 80 in a 2005 Dodge Dakota.

Trooper Harvey says he attempted to pull the girl over, but she fled and led troopers on a 15-mile chase. Police deployed spike strips on the road, and the girl stopped prior to hitting them.

The girl was taken into custody and was released to her parents. She has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, Harvey says. Police have not released the girl's identity due to her age.

