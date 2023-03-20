Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 18-year-old who was suspended from school for being under the influence of drugs also was charged for allegedly selling drugs.
Javon Ralik Jordan, of Selinsgrove, was charged after Snyder County probation officers visited him on Feb. 8 at his home on North Old Trail and found evidence of drug sales. Probation had received word that Selinsgrove Area School District had suspended Jordan two days prior for being under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and benzodiazepines, according to Snyder County District Attorney's Office Detective Douglas R. Bickhart.
When the officers arrived at the home, Jordan appeared to the under the influence. Jordan admitted he had smoked marijuana earlier that day, according to the arrest affidavit. As one officer escorted Jordan to the restroom for a urine drug test, the other probation officers began searching his bedroom for drugs or contraband.
Bickhart says officers found Jordan's cell phone and saw text messages and pictures that indicated he had been selling drugs. The officers explained to Jordan's great-grandparents, with whom he lives, that they were seizing the phone due to the suspected drug activity.
Bickhart applied for a search warrant for the phone, which was granted by District Judge Bo Trawitz. After doing a forensic download, Bickhart found many texts related to arrangements to sell marijuana, psychedelicmushrooms, and Xanax. He also found pictures of large amounts of marijuana (some with prices), correspondence regarding drug sales on social media messaging and texts, and transactions made on Cash App, according to the affidavit.
Investigators also found out that Jordan had allegedly sold medications belonging to one of his great-grandparents.
Felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications device were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Judge Reed set bail at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is set for April 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 18-year-old who was suspended from school for drug use was charged for allegedly selling drugs.
Snyder County Probation officers went to the home of Javon Ralik Jordan on Feb. 8 to follow up on a complaint from Selinsgrove Area School District that Jordan had been using drugs. Detective Douglas Bickhart of the Snyder County District Attorney's Office says Jordan was suspended from high school on Feb. 6 for being under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and benzodiazepines.
When probation officers arrived at the home on N. Old Trail in Selinsgrove, Jordan appeared to be under the influence of marijuana. Jordan admitted he smoked a marijuana blunt earlier that day, Bickhart wrote in the affidavit. Officer Solomon escorted Jordan to the restroom to take a urine sample. The test came up positive for marijuana and benzodiazepines.
The other probation officers searched Jordan's bedroom. They found evidence of drug sales and purchases on Jordan's cell phone, according to Bickhart.
The officers spoke with Jordan's great-grandparents, who also live at the home, and found that one of them had a prescription for lorazepam. Messages on Jordan's phone indicated he had allegedly been selling the lorazepam. Officers also found pictures of marijuana on Jordan's phone and emails in which Cash App transactions were made for the sale of drugs, Bickhart wrote.
On Feb. 9, District Judge Bo Trawitz granted a search warrant for the cell phone. Bickhart conducted a forensic download of Jordan's cell phone data and found an excessive number of texts regarding the sale of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and Xanax. He also found images of large amounts of cash, marijuana, and several handguns.
Felony drug charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.