Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 18-year-old who was suspended from school for being under the influence of drugs also was charged for allegedly selling drugs.

Javon Ralik Jordan, of Selinsgrove, was charged after Snyder County probation officers visited him on Feb. 8 at his home on North Old Trail and found evidence of drug sales. Probation had received word that Selinsgrove Area School District had suspended Jordan two days prior for being under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and benzodiazepines, according to Snyder County District Attorney's Office Detective Douglas R. Bickhart.

When the officers arrived at the home, Jordan appeared to the under the influence. Jordan admitted he had smoked marijuana earlier that day, according to the arrest affidavit. As one officer escorted Jordan to the restroom for a urine drug test, the other probation officers began searching his bedroom for drugs or contraband.

Bickhart says officers found Jordan's cell phone and saw text messages and pictures that indicated he had been selling drugs. The officers explained to Jordan's great-grandparents, with whom he lives, that they were seizing the phone due to the suspected drug activity.

Bickhart applied for a search warrant for the phone, which was granted by District Judge Bo Trawitz. After doing a forensic download, Bickhart found many texts related to arrangements to sell marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and Xanax. He also found pictures of large amounts of marijuana (some with prices), correspondence regarding drug sales on social media messaging and texts, and transactions made on Cash App, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found out that Jordan had allegedly sold medications belonging to one of his great-grandparents.

Felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications device were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Judge Reed set bail at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is set for April 10.

