Selinsgrove, Pa. — A teen boy has struck again with his antics that involve spraying a red sticky substance on store merchandise.

State police at Selinsgrove say on March 18 the unidentified boy was at the Selinsgrove Walmart store when he damaged toilet seat covers with the unknown substance. The boy, who is estimated to be between 15 and 18 years old, was with two other males. He was seen leaving the store in a dark colored small to mid-size sedan, according to Trooper Shreve.

Damage to merchandise is estimated to be $30. Store personnel contacted police on March 29 to report the incident.

Police also are investigating a second incident that was reported at Dollar General in Franklin Township. The same alleged male suspect was seen squirting a red sticky substance throughout the store on March 20.

During both incidents, the suspect was wearing a dark colored New Balance hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a light blue flat brim baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

