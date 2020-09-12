A spray-painted swastika drew the ire of protesters today along State Route 192 in Buffalo Township, Union County. PennDOT has since removed the sign.



"I refuse to live in a community with people who think it’s acceptable to tout appalling racist xenophobic images and messages," said Kristy Dax, who was among the demonstrators.



Approximately 17 people stood near the vandalized sign to speak out against the Nazi hate symbol around 6 p.m. They draped a black cloth over the swastika as a temporary measure until PennDOT arrived.



PennDOT responded to the scene and removed the signs, according to state police at Milton.



It is unknown when the sign was spray painted, but police said the incident was reported at 10:13 a.m. Saturday morning.

"The crime occurred as the unknown actor(s) arrived on scene by unknown means and painted a swastika symbol on the eastbound and westbound four-way intersection road sign," Trooper Matthew Lada wrote in a press release.

The incident is being investigated as criminal mischief.



"As a white person, I’m aware of my privilege and I will continue to stand with my POC and Jewish friends and neighbors," Dax said. "They shouldn’t have to fight this alone and quite honestly, it’s the least I can do."



Anyone with information about the criminal mischief is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.



PSP Milton recently responded to another incident of racist graffiti in Union County.

State police reported racist and political graffiti on a roadway on Sept. 6 at Tower and Turkey Hill roads in Limestone Township.