Cherry Township, Pa. — A call in to State Police at Laporte regarding a suspicious vehicle led authorities to canvass an area along the 11000 block of Route 87 in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, on August 28 around 8 p.m.

Police stopped a black Dodge Caravan bearing New York plates for "observed traffic violations," and identified a 46-year-old female from Arcade, New York behind the wheel.

Drugs were allegedly in plain view, and the operator consented to a further search of the vehicle. Police found two glass jars, one containing suspected marijuana, another containing suspected psychedelic mushrooms, police wrote. Both were siezed.

The woman was taken into custody and will be charged in Sullivan County court.

