A misdemeanor count of criminal conspiracy theft by deception was added today to the list of charges faced by 38-year-old Johnathan B. Buynak, of Hughesville.

Buynak is accused of abusing his power while employed for the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville barracks as a trooper in 2019.

With today's added conspiracy charge, Buynak now faces a total of eight misdemeanors under two separate criminal dockets.

Buynak was suspended without pay when criminal charges were filed against him in January, PennLive reported.

Buynak allegedly conspired with co-defendant Amanda L. Fenderson, 32, of Montoursville, to obtain $900 from a victim for fictitious PSP drug buys last August.

The pair told the victim the money was needed for a police drug investigation, according to PSP's Internal Affairs Division Corporal John D. Powis.

In that case, Buynak's bail was set at $10,000 unsecured today by United States Magistrate Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania William I. Arbuckle.

Arbuckle, of Union County, was asked to preside over the proceedings after the Magisterial District Judges of Lycoming County recused themselves in February.

The recusals were to "avoid the appearance of impropriety" since Lycoming County's district judges had heard many of Buynak's cases, Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts wrote in a judicial order.

In a separate set of criminal charges, Buynak allegedly failed to investigate a crime in which Fenderson was the prime suspect last July.

In that case, Buynak was charged with one count of second degree misdemeanor obstructing administration of law, and two counts of second degree misdemeanor official oppression.

No new charges were added to that case.

Both Buynak and Fenderson waived their preliminary hearings today.