Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview continue to investigate a burglary at a Centre County laundromat in which the suspects got away with close to $8,000.

According to Crimewatch, two white males stole approximately $7,900 in cash when they broke into The Sparkling Laundry Lounge at 128 N. Front Street in Philipsburg. Police say the thieves broke into the lounge between 10 p.m. Nov. 29 and 4:30 a.m. the next day, causing $3,500 in damage.

The first suspect is wearing a green ball cap with unknown front logo, surgical style mask, black jacket, gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and possibly boots. He has long brown hair.

The second suspect is wearing a black Under Armour sweatshirt with a possible camouflage logo on the front, blue jeans, and boots. He is seen again on video only wearing blue jeans, boots, a white sleeveless shirt, and a black knit cap.

Also pictured with the suspects are a green backpack-style bag and a red and white striped duffle bag. The first suspect was inside the laundry lounge around 9 p.m. Nov. 29, prior to the business closing, while other customers were also inside.

Anyone who knows the identity of the two suspects or has information pertaining to this burglary are urged to contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

