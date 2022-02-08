Selinsgrove, Pa. – Three male suspects stole more than $5,000 of Apple display products on Feb. 2 at the Selinsgrove Best Buy store.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, the three males entered the store separately shortly before 5:20 p.m. and roamed the store for several minutes. The suspects then met at the Apple kiosk and began to cut the security cables that secure the cell phones to the table.

The suspects removed five iPhones and two iPads valued at $5,650, according to the release. The suspects also caused approximately $1,000 of damage to the security devices.

Store management told police that the items are programmed for display purposes only and do not have the ability to connect to a cellular carrier.