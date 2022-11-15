Beaver Springs, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say unknown suspects broke into several Games of Skill machines at a Snyder County laundromat and stole cash.

Police were called early Monday morning to Lexie's Laundry on Route 522 in Spring Township after the theft was discovered. According to Trooper Magnuson, the suspects took money out of the machines and used it to obtain cash out tickets. The tickets were then scanned and cashed in for an unknown amount of cash.

Magnuson says there have been similar thefts recently at laundromats in Union and Northumberland counties.

Anyone with information on the thefts may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

