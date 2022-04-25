Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Selinsgrove, Pa. – A victim who was parked at Longhorn Steakhouse in Snyder County is out $2,000 after several individuals smashed out a window of his pickup truck.

Police said the suspects, who were wearing face coverings, smashed the rear driver’s side window of a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked at the restaurant at 44 Nina Drive in Monroe Township. The suspects then removed several boxes of gold and silver coins and fled in a gray sedan onto N. Susquehanna Trail.

The suspects’ vehicle had a temporary New Jersey registration plate number 3810046T. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

