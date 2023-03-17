Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three unknown individuals illegally entered a vacant home for sale to view the property, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

The trespassing incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Feb. 16 at a home on Minton Drive in Penn Township. A caller told police they saw the three individuals walking around the property. The individuals then went inside the property.

Police say the individuals did not make an appointment to view it and were unlawfully there. They have not been able to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

