CriminalTrespass_generic_2022

Broken glass on a door

 Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa.  — Three unknown individuals illegally entered a vacant home for sale to view the property, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

The trespassing incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Feb. 16 at a home on Minton Drive in Penn Township. A caller told police they saw the three individuals walking around the property. The individuals then went inside the property. 

Police say the individuals did not make an appointment to view it and were unlawfully there. They have not been able to identify any suspects. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.